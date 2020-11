Arlington and other Bay State high schools can now prepare for a semblance of a season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It looks like high school hockey will happen this winter in Massachusetts, after all.

On Friday, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve the rule modifications recommended to it by the COVID-19 Task Force — making the 2020-21 winter season a reality.

In the meeting, the MIAA, which voted to instill a start date of Nov. 30 to the season last month, approved a motion to push the start date back until Dec. 14.