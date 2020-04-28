MIAA hockey: Saluting the seniors for stellar 2019-20 seasons

Burlington's Ryan O'Halloran, center, is squeezed between BC High's Matt Keohane, left, and Aidan Carety. (Getty Images)

There is a misnomer that all good hockey players leave the MIAA before reaching their senior season of high school.

While it is true that some good young prospects opt out of the MIAA for prep school, this year’s senior class proves that good players stick around to finish what they started. The ultimate proof of that is Northeastern commit Anthony Messuri, who stayed all four years at Arlington High School and helped the Spy Ponders win two Super 8 championships.

There were several other seniors deserving of recognition for staying and playing high school hockey. With the season and school year cut short due to the Coronavirus, I wanted to salute 35 top seniors in the Massachusetts high school circuit from this past winter. In addition to summarizing their hockey abilities, I also tried to track down where they’ll be heading in the fall. Some are doing a postgrad year at a prep school and others are playing junior hockey. Many are going straight to college to play Division 3, club, or another sport, or to just be a regular student.