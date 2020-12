States in the Northeast have varying strategies for dealing with COVID-19 as it relates to ice hockey. (Getty Images)

In 2020, no day is the same as the next, especially when it comes to COVID-19.

That feeling’s been true since the beginning of March when the virus first got to the United States and started seriously impacting the flow of average, daily life.

Now, in New England, it rings even louder, as a dark and dreary winter looms.