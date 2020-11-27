Juniors/Midgets Report: New commish has ambitious plans for USPHL’s NCDC

The Junior Bruins battle the South Shore Kings in USPHL NCDC action earlier this season. (Joshua Boyd/USHL)

Bob Turow is just getting his feet wet as commissioner of the USPHL, the job he was hired for in October.

Understandably, it’s going to take time to get up to speed. After all, the USPHL is a hockey colossus with hundreds of teams, from Mite through juniors. As Turow puts it, “We’re coast to coast and border to border.’’

But even as he settles in, Turow already knows where he wants to go with the National Collegiate Development Conference, the 13-team junior league, including eight in New England, that is under the USPHL umbrella.