New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

Juniors/Midgets Report: New commish has ambitious plans for USPHL’s NCDC

By

The Junior Bruins battle the South Shore Kings in USPHL NCDC action earlier this season. (Joshua Boyd/USHL)

Bob Turow is just getting his feet wet as commissioner of the USPHL, the job he was hired for in October.

Understandably, it’s going to take time to get up to speed. After all, the USPHL is a hockey colossus with hundreds of teams, from Mite through juniors. As Turow puts it, “We’re coast to coast and border to border.’’

But even as he settles in, Turow already knows where he wants to go with the National Collegiate Development Conference, the 13-team junior league, including eight in New England, that is under the USPHL umbrella.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Juniors/Midgets Report: Junior Bruins’ Shane Lachance adjusts to physical demands

It took only a couple of games for Shane Lachance to notice a difference between prep school hockey and junior hockey. “You’re going to get…
Read More

Juniors/Midgets Report: Maine Nordiques on well-planned ascent in NAHL ranks

The season is still young, but the Maine Nordiques are well on their way to establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in…
Read More

Juniors/Midgets Report: Jackson Dorrington, Cam Lund fortify Junior Bruins

With the viability of the 2020-21 New England prep school season in question, two top Cushing Academy ’04s are skating for the Junior Bruins of…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter