New England Hockey Journal

World Juniors

Eight New Englanders invited to USA Hockey’s world junior training camp

By

BC's Spencer Knight is the projected American starting goaltender for the 2021 world junior tourney. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Eight New Englanders have been named to the preliminary roster for the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team that will compete at the World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta, this December and January.

In addition, seven other players with ties to the region were selected to participate in the world junior training camp that will help USA Hockey determine the 25 players to take to the marquee event in junior hockey.

Michigan center Matt Beniers (Hingham, Mass.), Providence left wing Brett Berard (East Greenwich, R.I.), Boston College left wing Matthew Boldy (Millis, Mass.), Northeastern right wing Sam Colangelo (Stoneham, Mass.), Providence left wing Patrick Moynihan (Millis, Mass.), Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun (Southboro, Mass.), Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.) and Boston College goaltender Spencer Knight (Darien, Conn.) will vie to represent New England at this year’s World Junior Championship

