World juniors: USA Hockey adds Ted Donato, other coaching staffers

Ted Donato coaches the Harvard Crimson in the 2020 Beanpot. (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

USA Hockey announced the four assistant coaches for the U.S. National Junior Team that will compete in the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, this December and January.

The four assistant coaches will be led by Providence College bench boss Nate Leaman, who was named head coach for the Americans back in March. Joining Leaman will be Harvard head coach Ted Donato, Ohio State associate head coach Steve Miller, Michigan assistant coach Kris Mayotte and Providence director of hockey operations Theresa Feaster.

In addition to Feaster, who currently works for the Friars, Miller and Mayotte are former Providence assistants under Leaman. While there is no obvious connection with Donato, he became head coach at Harvard just two seasons after Leaman left the Crimson to become the head coach at Union.