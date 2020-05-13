New England Hockey Journal

World Juniors

World juniors: USA Hockey adds Ted Donato, other coaching staffers

By

Ted Donato coaches the Harvard Crimson in the 2020 Beanpot. (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

USA Hockey announced the four assistant coaches for the U.S. National Junior Team that will compete in the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, this December and January.

The four assistant coaches will be led by Providence College bench boss Nate Leaman, who was named head coach for the Americans back in March. Joining Leaman will be Harvard head coach Ted Donato, Ohio State associate head coach Steve Miller, Michigan assistant coach Kris Mayotte and Providence director of hockey operations Theresa Feaster.

In addition to Feaster, who currently works for the Friars, Miller and Mayotte are former Providence assistants under Leaman. While there is no obvious connection with Donato, he became head coach at Harvard just two seasons after Leaman left the Crimson to become the head coach at Union.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

2020 NHL draft: Second and third year eligible prospects

Over the past few seasons, the NHL draft has trended older. More and more prospects are being selected in their second and third year of…
Read More

USHL Phase II Draft: Dexter duo leads New England’s selections

Two Dexter Southfield players, defenseman Mikey Adamson and right wing Doug Grimes, were the two New England players chosen in the first round of Tuesday’s…
Read More

Colleges: Providence lands Sacred Heart grad transfer Matt Tugnutt

Sacred Heart left wing Matt Tugnutt will use his final year of collegiate eligibility at Providence College, he announced Friday on Twitter. The Peterborough, Ontario,…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter