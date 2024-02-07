Top boys prep performers from the first two months of the season

Matt Cataldo has been a leader for St. Sebastian's through two months. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Before the chaos of the final stretch kicks in, let's stop for a moment.

The boys prep hockey season is a little over two months old. Kimball Union is the best team in the region, followed by Avon Old Farms, Brunswick, Cushing and Holderness. Many more teams will battle for spots behind them over the next month.

As for the talent, there have been many top performers. Some are already committed to play college hockey while others hope to use strong seasons as a springboard to a commitment.

Here are the top boys prep performers through the first two months of the season (Nov. 18-Feb. 4).