Top boys prep performers from the 2023-24 season

Jack Sadowski posted the highest point total in prep since 2003. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We've made it.

The 2023-24 boys prep hockey season is over. Kimball Union won the Elite 8 championship, marking itself as the best team in the region. Kent earned the Large School trophy, while Canterbury took home the Small School title.

Overall, it was a strong season. There were some dominant teams but strong parity at the top. No. 1 Cushing needed overtime to beat No. 8 St. Sebastian's. No. 2 Kimball Union needed overtime to beat both No. 7 St. George's and No. 6 Salisbury.

There were also some flat-out dominant players. That's what this story is all about.

This marks the end of our second season of Top Performers. I very much hope you enjoyed the weekly look around New England.

For the final time, let's dive in.