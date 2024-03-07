Kent goalie Aidan Hopewell makes a save on Dexter forward Cullen Emery in Sunday's final. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We have three new champions in boys prep hockey.

Last Sunday, Kimball Union took home the Elite 8 title, while Kent snagged the Large School and Canterbury won the Small School.

All three teams had various contributions throughout the lineup to get there — that's typically what it takes to win any championship. But along with those three teams, other squads competed with them and had their top performers.

Don't worry — this won't be our last Top Performers. Next week, I'll have the top performers of the full season.

For now, let's take a look at the top performers from the NEPSAC playoffs.