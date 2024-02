Bryan Tang posted a great week for Middlesex. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

One of the coolest things about writing top performers every week is seeing some new faces step up and have strong weeks.

At the same time, it is equally great to see players string together consistent performances, seemingly always posting a high number of points.

The race to the playoffs is hot, so players must step up even more.

I apologize for this coming out later than usual this week. Let's dive into the top performers from the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6.