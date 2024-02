Andrew Gibbons had a strong week for St. Mark's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Well, we're almost at the finish line of the regular season.

It's been a fun one. There have been various names featured in Top Performers throughout the season. Lots of different schools have been represented, which is terrific.

In this last week, a few of the top teams in the region played each other. There were also some clutch performances.

Let's dive in.