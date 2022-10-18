After playing with the Junior Bruins, Colin Winn is with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms. (USPHL NCDC)

The 2004 birth year has started playing college hockey this fall with elite players from the area, including center Cam Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.), already having an impact at the NCAA level.

While players like Lund, a second-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in the 2022 NHL draft, begin their college careers, there are way more '04s still in junior hockey and some even still competing at the prep school level.

Thirty-six players from New England, born in 2004, are either on a college hockey roster for 2022-23 or are committed to a Division 1 school for the future.

Below is a ranking and evaluation of the top five uncommitted '04s remaining in New England.