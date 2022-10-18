New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Top 5 uncommitted ’04 players in New England

By

After playing with the Junior Bruins, Colin Winn is with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms. (USPHL NCDC)

The 2004 birth year has started playing college hockey this fall with elite players from the area, including center Cam Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.), already having an impact at the NCAA level.

While players like Lund, a second-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in the 2022 NHL draft, begin their college careers, there are way more '04s still in junior hockey and some even still competing at the prep school level.

Thirty-six players from New England, born in 2004, are either on a college hockey roster for 2022-23 or are committed to a Division 1 school for the future.

Below is a ranking and evaluation of the top five uncommitted '04s remaining in New England.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Top 5 uncommitted ’04 players in New England

The 2004 birth year has started playing college hockey this fall with elite players from the area, including center Cam Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.), already having…
Read More

10 things we learned from New England D1 college hockey Oct. 14-16

New England teams were major players during a loaded weekend of Division 1 men’s college hockey. The busy slate was full of series and games…
Read More

What Liam Kilfoil, one of the top ’07s in the country, is looking for at Salisbury

Andrew Will got an unexpected phone call this past April. The Salisbury coach was surprised to hear Liam Kilfoil’s parents on the other end of…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter