Tom Resor announced he will return as coach at Nobles next season. (Tim Carey)

DEDHAM, Mass. — Make that another title, and another season at Nobles for Tom Resor.

On Sunday, Nobles beat Williston, 3-1, for the NEPSAC girls Elite 8 championship, Resor's 11th title as coach. It was the finishing touches on a 27-0-4 season for Nobles.

The longtime coach of the Bulldogs announced to his team this week that he will be returning for another season behind the bench. He previously said before the season that this year would be his last.