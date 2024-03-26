To stay or to go: How college freshmen stars decide what to do next

Will Smith leads the country in points (67) entering the NCAA Tournament. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Stay or go?

Cale Makar stayed. He went back to UMass for his sophomore year. So did Matty Beniers (Hingham, Mass.) at Michigan, Charlie McAvoy at Boston University and Tage Thompson at UConn.

Jack Eichel (North Chelmsford, Mass.) decided to jump to the NHL after just one year at BU. So did Noah Hanifin (Norwood, Mass.) of Boston College, Brady Tkachuk of BU, and 2023 Hobey Baker Award winner Adam Fantilli of Michigan.

Whether to stay in school or not surely is on the minds of prime NHL prospect Macklin Celebrini of Boston University and first-rounders Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.), Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) and Gabe Perreault of Boston College as the college hockey season roars down the stretch.

What will they do? What should they do?