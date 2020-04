Dean Bauchiero and Salisbury won with a total team effort. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

In prep school hockey, Salisbury and winning are synonymous. Coach Andrew Will’s teams always win a lot of games and usually are in it at the end.

However, with all that success came heartbreak over the previous two seasons. The Crimson Knights were edged by rival Kimball Union by one-goal margins in the championship game in both 2018 and 2019.

This year, Salisbury was able to exact a little bit of revenge en route to the school’s sixth prep school hockey championship.