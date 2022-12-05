Three Massachusetts-born players make USA’s World Junior Championship Camp roster

Ryan Leonard of the U.S. NTDP will be at World Championship Camp. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Three Massachusetts-born forwards have made USA Hockey’s roster for the World Championship Camp later this month, it was announced Monday. The evaluation camp will help USA Hockey brass select the final roster for the 2023 U.S. National Junior Team.

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship takes place December 26-January 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick in the Canadian maritimes. Quinnipiac bench boss Rand Pecknold (Bedford, N.H.) will be the head coach for the United States.

Two of his assistants, Dartmouth head coach Reid Cashman and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltending scout Jared Waimon (New Milford, Conn.), have local ties.

Players must be born in 2003 or after to be eligible to compete in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. USA Hockey’s camp will consist of players born between 2003 and 2005. In the past, USA Hockey has often valued age and experience over skillful youngsters.