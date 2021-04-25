Three local powerhouses amped for 2021 USA Hockey 14-U National Championship

Liam O’Keeffe (Dexter Southfield) plays defense for the Boston Junior Eagles 14-U team. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Three teams from New England will be trophy hunting just outside of Dallas later this week at the 2021 USA Hockey 14-U National Championship.

Boston Junior Eagles, Minuteman Flames and Mount Saint Charles, the three teams representing the New England region, will look to be the first local outlet to be crowned national champion at the 14-U level since Mid Fairfield did so in 2007.

The USA Hockey 14-U National Championship has been dominated by teams from the Midwest since then, with Honeybaked winning three times. Little Caesars and Compuware each have come away victorious twice in that span, including the last two contested championships. Shattuck-St. Mary’s also has won twice during that stretch.