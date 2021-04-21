High school coaches, players ‘stunned’ by MIAA’s Super 8 blockade

Arlington is one of the few public schools to reel in a Super 8 crown. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It will be at least four years until the Division 1A tournament, better known as the Super 8, has a chance to return to Massachusetts high schools sports.

In a meeting last week, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Tournament Management Committee voted 12-2 to accept the proposal from the Blue Ribbon Committee to put the playoff tournament on hold for the next four seasons to see if it should be a part of the new statewide playoff format that’s going into practice at the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The new playoff format, which begins this fall, was designed to create more divisions and better align schools based on enrollment and create equal paths to championships, as opposed to the current regional tournament format.