Ten New England teams to compete at USA Hockey Nationals

Tim Delay and the Boston Junior Eagles will compete at USA Nationals. (Matt Dewkett/NEHJ)

Ten teams from New England will have a chance to win a championship at the 2021 USA Hockey Nationals.

The local representation is spread out between the four divisions. The 16-U and 18-U tournaments will be held at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis. The 15 Only and 14-U divisions will take place just outside of Dallas in the Children’s Health StarCenter in Euless, Texas. All four tournaments will take place from April 28 through May 3.

Boston Junior Eagles, Minuteman Flames and Mid Fairfield Rangers will compete to win a title at the 14-U division. At 15 Only, Mid Fairfield Rangers and Mount Saint Charles will vie for the trophy. Mount Saint Charles and Seacoast Performance Academy will represent the region in the 16-U division. Boston Junior Eagles, Mount Saint Charles and Maine Nordiques will get a chance for glory at the 18-U division.