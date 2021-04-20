Prospect watch: Last Chance Uncommitted Showcase

Cam Lawhorne (Reading, Mass.) has played for Islanders HC and Reading High. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A group of players born in 2000 and 2001 converged on Merrimack College’s Gallant Rink in hopes of getting one last viewing in front of Division 2 and Division 3 college coaches.

The Last Chance Uncommitted Showcase took place April 7-9 with nearly 30 college coaches in attendance. The event, organized by Islanders Hockey Club coaches Tim Kyrkostas and Mike Busconi, allowed uncommitted players to skate in four games in front of coaches looking for a hidden gem or two.

There never has been a worse time to be a junior hockey age-out. With the coronavirus pandemic, junior hockey schedules were altered at best, and some leagues north of the border were canceled entirely. While there were no Division 1 prospects in this event, it served its purpose in showcasing players to Division 2 and Division 3 college coaches. The logjam in junior hockey isn’t going away anytime soon. For the next couple of years, college roster spots will be at a premium. I expect this event to grow in popularity and become an important part of the scouting calendar for Division 2 and Division 3 coaches.