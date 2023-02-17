New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

‘The sky is the limit’: What’s Berkshire’s future under new head coach Kevin Czepiel?

Avatar photo
By

Kevin Czepiel (right) was hired to replace Dan Driscoll (left) at Berkshire. (Berkshire School)

There is no doubt that Northfield Mount Hermon has a special place in Kevin Czepiel’s heart.

The Holyoke, Mass., native spent three seasons playing there, which helped launch him to a four-year career at UMass. After being the Director of Hockey Operations for the Minutemen from 2014-16, the Northfield Mount Hermon head coaching job opened up and Czepiel felt the pull to return to help fix his alma mater.

NMH went 5-20-2 in 2015-16. Czepiel was tasked with being the one to set the program back on the right track. Within two years of Czepiel stepping behind the bench, Northfield earned the No. 1 seed in the NEPSAC Large School postseason tournament. The next year, NMH was in the Elite 8.

“It took a lot of kids taking a leap of faith on me to come to Northfield,” Czepiel said. “When I took it over, we were not where we are today so it took those first couple of years. Those kids really stuck it out that decided to take a chance on me.”

He’s been in the position for seven years. Until now.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

3 NTDP candidates at the Northeast Pack playoffs

NORTHFORD, Conn. – One of the most riveting storylines of each season in midget minor hockey is the march towards making USA Hockey’s National Team…
Read More

‘The sky is the limit’: What’s Berkshire’s future under new head coach Kevin Czepiel?

There is no doubt that Northfield Mount Hermon has a special place in Kevin Czepiel’s heart. The Holyoke, Mass., native spent three seasons playing there,…
Read More

How Aidan McDonough opting to stay at Northeastern is paying off

It’s for moments like Monday night that Northeastern senior captain Aidan McDonough decided not to turn pro with the Vancouver Canucks last summer. Not long…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter