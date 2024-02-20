The final girls prep rankings of the regular season

Lizzy Greeley and Tabor could be getting hot at the right time ahead of the NEPSAC playoffs. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

That was fast, wasn't it?

We've hit the final week of the girls prep hockey regular season. On Sunday, the NEPSAC playoff brackets will be unveiled.

The last week saw some massive results, be it Andover tying Nobles or Loomis shutting out Williston, among others. This week is sure to be no different with several teams looking to make strong pushes to either hold their ground in the Elite 8 or sneak their way in.

Some of the biggest games to keep an eye on are Loomis Chaffee at Andover on Wednesday, Deerfield at Williston on Wednesday and Westminster at Kent on Saturday.

With all of that in mind, let's dive into the final top 10 of the season.