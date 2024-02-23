New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

The final girls MIAA power rankings of the regular season

Avatar photo
By

Notre Dame (Hingham)
Notre Dame (Hingham) beat St. Mary's, 2-1, in the Hingham Hockey Showcase. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It still feels like the girls MIAA season just started, but in fact, it's quite the opposite.

The regular season is officially behind us, and the MIAA will unveil its brackets for the Division 1 and 2 girls hockey tournaments on Saturday. 

This week had several top teams battling head-to-head at the Hingham Hockey Showcase, leading to a big shakeup at the top of the rankings. Hingham re-enters the top 10 for the first time since Jan. 11, and there's a new No. 1 team.

With that in mind, let's dive into the final MIAA girls top 10 of the regular season.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Notre Dame (Hingham)

The final girls MIAA power rankings of the regular season

It still feels like the girls MIAA season just started, but in fact, it's quite the opposite. The regular season is officially behind us, and…
Read More

6 boys MIAA teams who could upset top seeds in D1 tournament

Let's face it — everyone loves an upset. Last March, Reading was the No. 14 seed in the tournament and made it to the semifinals,…
Read More

5 big storylines for final weekend of boys prep regular season

Before the boys prep hockey playoff brackets are released, there are still games to play. Many of them are important. Many teams will take to…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter