The final girls MIAA power rankings of the regular season

Notre Dame (Hingham) beat St. Mary's, 2-1, in the Hingham Hockey Showcase. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It still feels like the girls MIAA season just started, but in fact, it's quite the opposite.

The regular season is officially behind us, and the MIAA will unveil its brackets for the Division 1 and 2 girls hockey tournaments on Saturday.

This week had several top teams battling head-to-head at the Hingham Hockey Showcase, leading to a big shakeup at the top of the rankings. Hingham re-enters the top 10 for the first time since Jan. 11, and there's a new No. 1 team.

With that in mind, let's dive into the final MIAA girls top 10 of the regular season.