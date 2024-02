Both Salisbury and Kimball Union have been top teams this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There is one week left in the boys prep regular season. We've almost made it to the end.

Over the last seven days, various top teams battled one another. Kimball Union and Cushing engaged in a weekend series. Salisbury played both Brunswick and Avon Old Farms. Nobles took on Belmont Hill Friday night.

That's led to shakeups in these rankings, which will be the final edition of the regular season.

Let's dive in.