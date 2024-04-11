New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

The biggest storylines to watch in the Frozen Four semifinals

By

Cutter Gauthier leads the nation in goals with 37. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The weekend that men’s college hockey fans all over have been waiting for is finally here.

Top-ranked archrivals Boston College and Boston University have reached the Frozen Four, each just one win away from what could turn out to be a national championship game for the ages.

However, the two Boston clubs certainly won’t have easy roads to reach the final game, as this field of four is rounded out by fellow traditional powers that know how to play on the big stage.

Thursday’s semifinal round from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., features Boston University facing Denver at 5 p.m. EST, and Boston College taking on Michigan at 8:30 p.m. The national title game is set for Saturday at 6 p.m.

Here are the storylines that we’ll be keeping an eye on. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

The biggest storylines to watch in the Frozen Four semifinals

The weekend that men’s college hockey fans all over have been waiting for is finally here. Top-ranked archrivals Boston College and Boston University have reached…
Read More

Frozen Four predictions: Who will win the national championship?

The potential for fireworks is high in this Frozen Four, which begins Thursday in St. Paul, Minn. As much as we at New England Hockey…
Read More
Gunnarwolfe Fontaine

The 10 most impactful transfer portal moves for New England teams, so far

There's sure to be plenty of action at the Frozen Four this weekend. Four of the best teams in the nation, including three of the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter