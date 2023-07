Teddy Mutryn has 55 points in 51 games through two seasons at St. Sebastian's. (St. Sebastian's Athletics)

Teddy Mutryn and Nic Whitehead are the region's representatives for Team USA at the 2023 Under-17 Five Nations Tournament.

The tournament will take place in Chomutov, Czechia, from Aug. 4-8 at Rocknet Arena Chomutov where the United States will take on teams from Czechia, Germany, Slovakia and Switzerland.

Players selected for the team competed at Select 16 Camp in Amherst, N.Y., last week.

Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) posted two goals and four points at the camp, earning a spot at Five Nations.