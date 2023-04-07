New England Hockey Journal

College

Takeaways from Quinnipiac’s win, BU’s loss in Frozen Four semifinals

By

In November, Quinnipiac won the Friendship Four. On Thursday night, the Bobcats won their semifinal game in the Frozen Four. (William Cherry/Belfast Giants)

For the second time in three years, a New England club will play for a Division 1 men’s hockey national championship.

Saturday night’s ultimate game at the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla., will feature the top two seeds in the entire tournament in Quinnipiac and Minnesota.

The ECAC’s Bobcats ousted yet another uber-talented Michigan team, 5-2, in Thursday night’s second semifinal to win their program-record 33rd game of the season. Sophomore Jacob Quillan scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Bobcats offense, while Yaniv Perets continued his stellar season in goal with 29 saves.

After winning the Hockey East regular-season and tournament titles, Boston University saw its strong first season under head coach Jay Pandolfo (Winchester, Mass.) end with a 6-2 loss to Minnesota.

Here are four takeaways from Thursday night for New England teams at the Frozen Four:

