Tabor: What to expect in 2023-24 girls prep hockey

Lizzy Greeley (5) and Tabor celebrate last season. (Brynn Feeney)

Tabor is consistently one of the most formidable teams on the girls prep hockey scene.

The Seawolves have reached the Elite 8 in six straight seasons and 14 of 15 seasons. Last year, Eric Long's group finished 19-4-2. Some of their better results came against Elite 8 counterparts, like handing Phillips Andover their first loss in February, beating Milton and tying St. Paul's and Loomis Chaffee. They eventually took home the ISL championship over Nobles before falling to the Bulldogs in the first round of the tournament.

"The Elite 8 is the place we like to be. We kind of shoot for that every year," Long said. "It's hard to beat Nobles twice in 10 days. ... We were happy with the ISL crown but obviously disappointed we couldn't make it a little further. But overall, it was a really good year."

Tabor lost six seniors last season, but with some strong returners and additions, expectations remain high.

"We're not going to take any steps back in some areas," Long said. "I guess my expectations are we just pick up where we left off. For some of the players that didn't play as much last year, this is an opportunity for them to earn a little bit more ice time. ... I expect us to be in that top grouping again, barring any major injuries or any anything like that."