Madeleine Greenwood and Duxbury have had many reasons to celebrate. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We’re in the heart of the Massachusetts girls high school hockey season, and we’re about to hit the stretch run as the postseason looms. The brackets will be announced Feb. 24.

So far this season, much like last year, St. Mary’s and Duxbury have been the two most dominant forces in the MIAA.

St. Mary’s is aiming to avenge last season’s loss in the Division 1 title game, even after losing all but nine players from last year’s team. Meanwhile, Duxbury is in search of back-to-back Division 2 championships.

Here’s what we’ve learned so far and what we’ll be looking for before champions are crowned on March 17.