New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

Surprises, questions and more: Girls MIAA hockey midseason report

Avatar photo
By

Madeleine Greenwood and Duxbury have had many reasons to celebrate. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We’re in the heart of the Massachusetts girls high school hockey season, and we’re about to hit the stretch run as the postseason looms. The brackets will be announced Feb. 24.

So far this season, much like last year, St. Mary’s and Duxbury have been the two most dominant forces in the MIAA.

St. Mary’s is aiming to avenge last season’s loss in the Division 1 title game, even after losing all but nine players from last year’s team. Meanwhile, Duxbury is in search of back-to-back Division 2 championships.

Here’s what we’ve learned so far and what we’ll be looking for before champions are crowned on March 17.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Surprises, questions and more: Girls MIAA hockey midseason report

We’re in the heart of the Massachusetts girls high school hockey season, and we’re about to hit the stretch run as the postseason looms. The…
Read More

Top boys prep performers from the week of Jan. 10-16

There was a common theme over the last week of boys prep hockey: A lot of the region's top players showed well. While seniors tend…
Read More
Jack Sadowski

RinkWise podcast: Prep and MIAA teams who have lived up to the hype so far

We're approaching the midway point in NEPSAC and MIAA hockey. The holiday tournaments are behind us, and we're getting better ideas of what each team…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter