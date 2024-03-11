Stonehill coach David Borges announces retirement

Stonehill men’s hockey will have a new head coach next season.
David Borges announced his retirement from coaching on Monday afternoon after 11 seasons as head coach of the Skyhawks.
“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement as head coach of the Stonehill men’s ice hockey program,” Borges said in a press release. “After 36 years of coaching ice hockey and dedicating the last decade to the Stonehill program, I decided it was time. This decision was especially challenging as I think about the team I am leaving behind.”
Borges (Taunton, Mass.) has coached Stonehill since 2013, when he took over on an interim basis. He had the interim tag removed after the Skyhawks went 16-10-0 (11-0-0 Northeast-10) in 2013-14, winning the NE-10 regular season title.