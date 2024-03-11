Stonehill coach David Borges announces retirement

Borges (Taunton, Mass.) has coached Stonehill since 2013, when he took over on an interim basis. He had the interim tag removed after the Skyhawks went 16-10-0 (11-0-0 Northeast-10) in 2013-14, winning the NE-10 regular season title.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement as head coach of the Stonehill men’s ice hockey program,” Borges said in a press release . “After 36 years of coaching ice hockey and dedicating the last decade to the Stonehill program, I decided it was time. This decision was especially challenging as I think about the team I am leaving behind.”

David Borges announced his retirement from coaching on Monday afternoon after 11 seasons as head coach of the Skyhawks.

Before the 2022-23 season, he oversaw the program’s transition from Division 3 to Division 1. Stonehill went 17-6-2 in their inaugural D1 season, still playing a primarily Division 2 schedule. Since the transition, the Skyhawks are 1-38-0 against Division 1 opponents.

“I’d like to thank Coach Borges for his service and dedication to Stonehill as our men’s ice hockey head coach for the last 11 seasons,” athletic director Dean O’Keefe said in the release. “His leadership and mentorship to our hockey student-athletes during this time was instrumental and we sincerely appreciate his work to transition the program into its Division I era.”

Stonehill earned its first-ever win over a Division 1 program earlier this season, beating Lindenwood, 4-2, at home on Feb. 10. They finished the year at 2-34-0. Their schedule included the likes of Northeastern, Providence College, Merrimack, Michigan and Arizona State, among others. It was Stonehill’s first season with a near-complete Division 1 slate.

In Division 2, Borges led the Skyhawks to two NE-10 tournament championships in 2020 and 2016. They also won three straight NE-10 regular-season titles from 2013-14 to 2015-16.

He finishes his career with an overall record of 106-142-24. Under Borges, Stonehill went 19-40-2 as a Division 1 program. In Division 2, they went 85-102-22, including a 48-41-13 record in NE-10 play.

Before joining Stonehill as an assistant coach, Borges spent 26 seasons as a boys hockey coach at Coyle & Cassidy High School in Taunton. He was varsity head coach for the last nine.

The Skyhawks announced they will begin a national search for their next head coach.

NEHJ TV: Inside the Boston College-Boston University rivalry