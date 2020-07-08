Steve Bergin, from Groton, Mass., was the ECHL Coach of the Year in 2019-20. (South Carolina Stingrays)

Sacred Heart head coach C.J. Marottolo has hired Steve Bergin to be an assistant coach for the Pioneers.

Bergin, from Groton, Mass., was the ECHL Coach of the Year in 2019-20, his first season as a head coach with the South Carolina Stingrays. He had spent the previous three seasons as an assistant with the minor league franchise.

Bergin, 32, played college hockey at the University of Connecticut from 2007 through 2011. A defenseman in his playing days, he scored six goals and 16 assists in his four-year career with the Huskies. Following graduation, he spent five seasons playing minor league hockey, mostly with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the SPHL.