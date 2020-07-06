Forward Marco Bozzo will transfer to Northeastern after playing three seasons at UMass. (Thom Kendall/UMass Athletics)

Two Mount Saint Charles players are on the move to major junior teams north of the border.

Defenseman Jake Furlong and forward Nathan Casey, both 2004 birth-year players who played on the school’s 15-Only team in 2019-20, have signed with teams in the QMJHL.

Furlong, a native of Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia, was a second-round pick of the Halifax Mooseheads in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft. Furlong had NCAA interest, but passed it up to play for the major junior team that is about 30 minutes from his home.