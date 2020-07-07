Matt Beniers chalked up 25 goals with Team USA's U-18 and USHL team in 2019-20. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Related Articles

What if: Hlinka Gretzky Cup 2020 Team USA roster There won’t be a Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2020, but I thought it would be interesting to release what my roster would have looked like… Read More