Boston College lands former Harvard commit Trevor Kuntar

Trevor Kuntar chalked up 28 goals and 25 assists in 44 games with Youngstown this past season. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Boston College has landed a former Harvard commit, forward Trevor Kuntar.

Kuntar committed to Harvard in February 2017. According to multiple sources, Kuntar decommitted from the Crimson in favor of the Eagles prior to concerns about the coronavirus cancelling the Ivy League school’s athletic season. Kuntar will receive a full scholarship to play at BC, while his aid package from Harvard wasn’t as favorable.

A 2001 birth-year player from Williamsville, N.Y., Kuntar comes to the Eagles after three years in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms