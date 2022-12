Mikka Kelechian had a goal and two assists in the win over St. Mark's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — There’s a reason the collars on Milton Academy’s white sweaters are blue.

Yes, blue is the Mustangs’ primary color on their dark jerseys. And yes, blue matches well with the white and orange on the rest of the sweater.

But on Wednesday night, Milton Academy gave meaning to those uniforms with a blue-collar effort to take down high-flying St. Mark’s, 4-3, on the road in the season-opener.

Here's a full recap, thoughts and standouts from the game.