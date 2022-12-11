New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

Standouts from Catholic Memorial’s season-opening win over Falmouth

Avatar photo
By

Tyler Hamilton is a top player with Catholic Memorial. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BOSTON — In the high school hockey world’s first look at Catholic Memorial, the Knights dominated, taking down Falmouth 9-0.

From start to finish, CM controlled play and established its dominance through physicality, making life tough on Falmouth puck carriers.

The Knights scored two goals in the first period, but opened up the flood gates in the second, scoring four in the middle 17 minutes and three in the final frame.

Falmouth had its chances. Its best came in the first period when Matt Quinlan had the puck with what looked like a wide-open net but was denied by the right leg of CM goalie Owen Watson (Newton, Mass.).

Here were the standout players from Saturday night.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Standouts and takeaways from Nobles win over Dexter

BROOKLINE, Mass. — With seven seconds left in the contest and down a goal, Dexter’s Sean Keohane (Milton, Mass.) got the puck and wound up.…
Read More

Standouts from Catholic Memorial’s season-opening win over Falmouth

BOSTON — In the high school hockey world’s first look at Catholic Memorial, the Knights dominated, taking down Falmouth 9-0. From start to finish, CM…
Read More

The initial top 10: Preseason boys MIAA hockey rankings

With another Massachusetts high school season set to begin this weekend, teams across the state have aspirations of carrying a trophy off the ice at…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter