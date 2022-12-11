Tyler Hamilton is a top player with Catholic Memorial. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BOSTON — In the high school hockey world’s first look at Catholic Memorial, the Knights dominated, taking down Falmouth 9-0.

From start to finish, CM controlled play and established its dominance through physicality, making life tough on Falmouth puck carriers.

The Knights scored two goals in the first period, but opened up the flood gates in the second, scoring four in the middle 17 minutes and three in the final frame.

Falmouth had its chances. Its best came in the first period when Matt Quinlan had the puck with what looked like a wide-open net but was denied by the right leg of CM goalie Owen Watson (Newton, Mass.).

Here were the standout players from Saturday night.