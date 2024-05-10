South Shore Kings forward Kotaro Murase hoists the Dineen Cup. (Team Shred)

The road to the Dineen Cup is a long one.

For the South Shore Kings, they know this all too well. After falling in the title game of the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) — part of the United States Premier Hockey League — in 2023, the Kings and head coach Tyler Holske were eager to get one more crack at it with a bevy of returning players.

It worked out.

After another deep playoff run this spring, the Kings capped off their season with a 4-3 overtime win off a goal from center Justin Ryan, a SUNY Oswego commit, over the Ogden Mustangs.