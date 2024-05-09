RinkWise podcast: Former Boston College QB-turned hockey dad Scott Mutryn

Scott Mutryn has seen it all.
After he was a top quarterback recruit out of Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland Ohio, Mutryn beat out Matt Hasselback for the starting job at Boston College at the start of the 1996 season. He was also the starter in his final collegiate season in 1998 before spending time with the New England Patriots in the 1999 offseason.
Now a color analyst for BC football and an advisor at Bernstein Wealth Management, his sons Teddy and Casey Mutryn (Norwell Mass.) have been prep hockey standouts at St. Sebastian’s the last few seasons. Teddy is a Boston College commit, while Casey made the U.S. National Team Development Program last month.
Mutryn joined New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly on the latest RinkWise podcast to discuss the intersection of football and hockey, choosing the right path for his kids and more.