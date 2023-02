Arlington's Evan Jones is one of the most intriguing freshman prospects in the MIAA. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Arlington sophomore forward Liam Gore threw the puck into the slot with just over 20 seconds to play in overtime.

The puck sat there until Spy Ponders junior forward Killian Wright smacked the puck between Belmont goalie Greg Federico’s legs to win the game, 3-2, sending Arlington to the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament final against Hingham next Sunday.

It was Arlington’s first lead of the game.

Here is a full recap and standouts from the game.