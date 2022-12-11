Standouts and takeaways from Nobles win over Dexter

Brian Grant sniped a goal Saturday against Dexter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — With seven seconds left in the contest and down a goal, Dexter’s Sean Keohane (Milton, Mass.) got the puck and wound up. His slapshot is enough to put a dent in the end boards.

The shot never made it to the net. Nobles senior Bryan Kearns (North Easton, Mass.) laid out on his stomach and the puck met his skate and flew out of the zone. His foot may have been pulsating from the block, but it ensured a 2-1 win for Nobles in a gutsy road win.

His teammates made sure to help him up after the final buzzer.

Here were the standouts and takeaways from Saturday's big matchup.