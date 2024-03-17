St. Mary’s wins MIAA D1 girls title over NDA (Hingham) in 3OT thriller

St. Mary's won the MIAA D1 girls title over NDA (Hingham) in triple overtime. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Alyssa Norden didn't want to go to a fourth overtime.

St. Mary's was starting its fourth power play since the end of regulation with time winding down in triple overtime.

Off the face-off, freshman Keira Twomey (Melrose, Mass.) dished to Bella Freitas (Everett, Mass.) in front. Freitas deked to her backhand and slipped the puck toward the left post, where Norden (Peabody, Mass.) came crashing in to bury the rebound and lift No. 2 St. Mary's to the MIAA girls Division 1 state title over No. 1 Notre Dame Hingham, 5-4.

Norden's game-winner and second of the game provided redemption for the Spartans, who fell in an upset to Shrewsbury in last year's championship. It's SMH's first title since 2013.

Here's a full recap and takeaways from the game.