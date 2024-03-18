New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

St. John’s Prep scores buzzer-beater to win MIAA D1 boys title over Winchester

Johnny Tighe celebrates scoring at the buzzer to give St. John's Prep a state title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — With 4.1 seconds left in the game, Winchester looked to have cleared the puck. But St. John's Prep senior defenseman Brady Plaza circled back and narrowly kept the puck in the opposing zone.

He threw a last-ditch effort on net that found its way through to Winchester goalie Aiden Emerick's right pad. It bounced onto the stick of SJP senior Johnny Tighe who put it in the back of the net as the siren sounded, ending regulation.

As the St. John's Prep bench threw its sticks, gloves and helmets into the air, the referees met to discuss whether or not it went in after time expired.

They counted it as a good goal and No. 1 St. John's Prep won the MIAA Division 1 boys state title, taking down No. 11 Winchester, 3-2, in an instant classic.

