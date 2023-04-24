St. George’s hires Allie Skelley as next boys hockey coach

Allie Skelley began at Portsmouth Abbey in 2016. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The St. George's boys hockey team has a new voice at the helm.

The seaside prep school in Middletown, R.I., has hired Allie Skelley as its next head coach. Skelley leaves Portsmouth Abbey, where he was bench boss from 2016-23.

After going 10-74-4 from 2016-21 at Portsmouth Abbey, Skelley delivered the Ravens their first winning season since 2007 in 2021-22 when they went 17-9-3, earning the No. 8 seed in the Piatelli/Simmons Small School Tournament.

He followed that up with a solid 2022-23 campaign, leading Portsmouth Abbey to a 13-11-3 record.