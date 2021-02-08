New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

South Shore Kings seize opportunity, thrive in USPHL’s Hub City Tampa

By

South Shore Kings forward Jack Luca (Milton, Mass.) competes in Tampa. (Joshua Boyd/USPHL.com)

When all hope of a 2020-21 winter hockey season seemed lost as junior leagues across the country began to either postpone or cancel their seasons, the United States Premier Hockey League didn’t give up. It’s a good thing it didn’t.

Just ask 19-year-old South Shore Kings (NCDC) center Ryan Bottrill, one of more than 850 junior hockey players participating in the USPHL Hub City in Tampa, Fla.

“We’re so lucky,” Bottrill said. “I think it’s a big shoutout to the league for what they’ve done, bringing us down to Florida and having us play all of these games, because we see all of these other leagues and all of these other teams keep getting canceled and keep getting delayed, and for us to be playing is just … we’re lucky.”

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

USPHL takes coast-to-coast footprint to Florida, with Hub City Tampa kicking off Jan. 4

The United States Premier Hockey League will have a new home to kick off 2021. While American junior hockey leagues such as the USHL and…
Read More

Juniors/Midgets Report: Japan native Chiky Hanzawa flourishes with South Shore Kings

Like his teammates on the South Shore Kings of the NCDC, Chikara Hanzawa grew up playing hockey. The difference is that Hanzawa — known to…
Read More

Prospect Watch: Islanders squeak by South Shore Kings

TYNGSBORO, Mass. — Despite blowing a 2-0 lead, the Islanders Hockey Club came through in the end for a 4-2 win over the South Shore…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter