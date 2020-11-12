Prospect Watch: Islanders squeak by South Shore Kings

Thayer Academy right wing Mikey Stenberg is a Penn State commit. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

TYNGSBORO, Mass. — Despite blowing a 2-0 lead, the Islanders Hockey Club came through in the end for a 4-2 win over the South Shore Kings in a USPHL NCDC game at Skate 3 Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

Patrick Somerville scored the game-winning goal 2:33 into the third period before Kyle Lightfoot put the game on ice with an empty-net tally in the game’s final minutes. Will Winship and Kaleb Nelson gave the Islanders a 2-0 lead. Chikara Hanzawa and Matteo Luisetti scored for the South Shore Kings.

The game was played in front of a handful of NHL scouts and Division 3 college coaches. Centers Johan Rosenquist and Billy Norcross were the main reasons NHL scouts from the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils were in the rink. There were quite a few prospects for the Division 3 college coaches to watch.