New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

Prospect Watch: Islanders squeak by South Shore Kings

By

Thayer Academy right wing Mikey Stenberg is a Penn State commit. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

TYNGSBORO, Mass. — Despite blowing a 2-0 lead, the Islanders Hockey Club came through in the end for a 4-2 win over the South Shore Kings in a USPHL NCDC game at Skate 3 Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

Patrick Somerville scored the game-winning goal 2:33 into the third period before Kyle Lightfoot put the game on ice with an empty-net tally in the game’s final minutes. Will Winship and Kaleb Nelson gave the Islanders a 2-0 lead. Chikara Hanzawa and Matteo Luisetti scored for the South Shore Kings.

The game was played in front of a handful of NHL scouts and Division 3 college coaches. Centers Johan Rosenquist and Billy Norcross were the main reasons NHL scouts from the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils were in the rink. There were quite a few prospects for the Division 3 college coaches to watch.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Prospect watch: Junior Bruins topple Boston Advantage

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Junior Bruins defeated the Boston Advantage, 4-1, in a USPHL NCDC game at New England Sports Center on Saturday night. Ryan…
Read More

Prospect watch: Northern Cyclones upend Junior Bruins

HUDSON, N.H. — In a surprise result, the Northern Cyclones defeated the Junior Bruins, 5-2, on Thursday afternoon at Cyclones Arena. The Junior Bruins had…
Read More

Six UNH recruits among 30 New Englanders to earn USHL roster spots

Thirty New England natives made opening-night rosters in the United States Hockey League, it was revealed Tuesday. Of those 30 players, 20 hail from Massachusetts,…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter