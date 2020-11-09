Prospect watch: Junior Bruins topple Boston Advantage

Center Cam Lund (Cushing) is showing promise with the Junior Bruins NCDC team this fall. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ARLBORO, Mass. — The Junior Bruins defeated the Boston Advantage, 4-1, in a USPHL NCDC game at New England Sports Center on Saturday night.

Ryan Rosborough led the way offensively with a goal and two assists while Colin Graf, Jude Brower and Coleman Jenkins added tallies for the Junior Bruins. The lone Boston Advantage goal came off the stick of Tony Achille.

The game was played in front of a smattering of family and a handful of NHL scouts. The USPHL NCDC has benefited from the delayed start of the college season and uncertainty of prep hockey. More high-end prospects are choosing to play for the Junior Bruins, as well as a couple of other local entries in the league.