Prospect watch: Northern Cyclones upend Junior Bruins

Brendan Gibbons put up 54 points for St. Mark's last winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

HUDSON, N.H. — In a surprise result, the Northern Cyclones defeated the Junior Bruins, 5-2, on Thursday afternoon at Cyclones Arena.

The Junior Bruins had a significant advantage on paper with numerous Division 1 commits and other players destined for the same. However, Bill Flanagan’s team played a more structured game and came out hard. The only commit on the Northern Cyclones is defenseman Artyom Borshyov, who is slated to play college hockey at Lake Superior State.

The game was well-attended by NHL scouts with the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken and Tampa Bay Lightning represented. There were a couple of Division 3 college coaches in the rink as well.