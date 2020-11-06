New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Prospect watch: Northern Cyclones upend Junior Bruins

By

Brendan Gibbons put up 54 points for St. Mark's last winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

HUDSON, N.H. — In a surprise result, the Northern Cyclones defeated the Junior Bruins, 5-2, on Thursday afternoon at Cyclones Arena.

The Junior Bruins had a significant advantage on paper with numerous Division 1 commits and other players destined for the same. However, Bill Flanagan’s team played a more structured game and came out hard. The only commit on the Northern Cyclones is defenseman Artyom Borshyov, who is slated to play college hockey at Lake Superior State.

The game was well-attended by NHL scouts with the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken and Tampa Bay Lightning represented. There were a couple of Division 3 college coaches in the rink as well.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Juniors/Midgets Report: Maine Nordiques on well-planned ascent in NAHL ranks

The season is still young, but the Maine Nordiques are well on their way to establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in…
Read More

Juniors/Midgets Report: Jackson Dorrington, Cam Lund fortify Junior Bruins

With the viability of the 2020-21 New England prep school season in question, two top Cushing Academy ’04s are skating for the Junior Bruins of…
Read More

Boston Hockey Academy, Little Bruins make noise at New Hampshire 18-U showcases

SALEM, N.H. — Two separate showcases, hosted by the New England Fall Prep Hockey League and Northern Cyclones, brought together some of the region’s 18-U…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter