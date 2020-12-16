New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

USPHL takes coast-to-coast footprint to Florida, with Hub City Tampa kicking off Jan. 4

By

Hub City Tampa is set to kick off Jan. 4 at Saddlebrook Resort in Wesley Chapel, Fla., with games at nearby AdventHealth Ice Center.

The United States Premier Hockey League will have a new home to kick off 2021.

While American junior hockey leagues such as the USHL and NAHL have been trucking along with their seasons during the pandemic, it hasn’t been easy with outbreaks and postponements drastically disrupting schedules.

Last week, in response to the growing effects the surging coronavirus has had on the winter sports season, the USPHL announced its plans for “Hub City Tampa,” a bubble of sorts that will bring all 13 NCDC teams and select Premier and Elite teams to Florida to live in a centralized location for six weeks of isolated hockey.

