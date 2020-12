Since joining the South Shore Kings in early November, Chikara Hanzawa has put up a 6-3-9 line in 10 games. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Like his teammates on the South Shore Kings of the NCDC, Chikara Hanzawa grew up playing hockey.

The difference is that Hanzawa — known to his coaches and teammates as Chiky — did it on the other side of the globe, in Shimizu, Japan.

“When we were kids, everyone played hockey,’’ said the 19-year-old right winger, adding that outdoor rinks are plentiful in his home city in the winter.