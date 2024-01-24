Skylar Irving leads Northeastern to Beanpot victory at TD Garden

Skylar Irving celebrates scoring the game-winning goal in the Beanpot. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Skylar Irving was met with a mob of red jerseys on the ice and roars from the TD Garden crowd.

The Kingston, Mass., native's overtime time goal secured the 2024 Beanpot championship for the Northeastern women’s team which beat Boston University, 2-1, Tuesday night.

Irving – who scored both of the Huskies’ goals and earned MVP honors – dashed up the ice, found herself open in the slot and slipped the puck past BU goaltender Callie Shanahan 27 seconds into the 3-on-3, five-minute period.

“I kind of just got really excited and wanted to hug my teammates. All I really thought was, ‘Wow, we just won another Beanpot’ and that was an amazing feeling,” Irving said postgame.